Conning Inc. Sells 120 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

Shares of URI stock opened at $365.20 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.81 and its 200-day moving average is $341.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

