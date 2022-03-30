Conning Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Twitter by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 219,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 108,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 177,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

NYSE TWTR opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

