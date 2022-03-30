Conning Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

