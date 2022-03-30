Conning Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Duke Realty by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

