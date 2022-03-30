Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.
CCSI stock opened at 60.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 57.67. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
