Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $190.66

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.66 and traded as high as $192.19. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $191.53, with a volume of 9,609,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

