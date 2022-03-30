Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $190.66

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.66 and traded as high as $192.19. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $191.53, with a volume of 9,609,050 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.
