Contrasting Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cadre and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.42%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.99%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Cadre.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadre and Sanara MedTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 2.00 N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 13.60 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -43.41

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

