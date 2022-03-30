Contrasting Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

This table compares PDF Solutions and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $111.06 million 9.82 -$21.49 million ($0.58) -49.88 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.35 -$13.91 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PDF Solutions and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.62, indicating that its stock price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -19.35% -8.61% -7.01% Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58%

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.