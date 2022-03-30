Contrasting Mexco Energy (MXC) & Its Competitors

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mexco Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mexco Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy Competitors 2203 10852 15590 587 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Mexco Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mexco Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mexco Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $2.80 million $160,000.00 23.77 Mexco Energy Competitors $8.40 billion $498.90 million 5.20

Mexco Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Mexco Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14% Mexco Energy Competitors -15.19% 4.39% 7.01%

Summary

Mexco Energy beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

