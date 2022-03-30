Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.78.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.