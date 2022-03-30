Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$477,250.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,549,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,546,926.41.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.
Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.72 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.51.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
