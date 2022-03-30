Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will report sales of $454.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.73 million and the highest is $455.80 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $529.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSR stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

