Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

CRTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 380,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,280. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $188.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

