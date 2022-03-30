Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $620.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $574.88 and last traded at $573.63, with a volume of 15173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $569.98.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.
In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.
About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.
