Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CTRYY opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Country Garden has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

