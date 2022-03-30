Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Up 4%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 25,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,426,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Coupang by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after acquiring an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coupang by 340.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,901,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $431,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

