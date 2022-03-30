Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Up 4%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 25,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,426,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

