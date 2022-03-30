Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWEGF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.