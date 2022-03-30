CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,634.75

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,634.75 ($47.61) and traded as low as GBX 3,183 ($41.70). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,244 ($42.49), with a volume of 1,559,160 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £24.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,471.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,634.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

