CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $42.82

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $41.67. CRH shares last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 8,573 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRH by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

