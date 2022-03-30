Critical Comparison: Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) and The Competition

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) is one of 934 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Viracta Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viracta Therapeutics $2.07 million -$114.76 million -0.77 Viracta Therapeutics Competitors $1.88 billion $248.53 million -2.03

Viracta Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics. Viracta Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viracta Therapeutics N/A -28.58% -24.41% Viracta Therapeutics Competitors -4,316.23% -138.54% -12.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viracta Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viracta Therapeutics Competitors 5853 20319 42747 836 2.55

Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.11%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 94.29%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Viracta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff, CA.

