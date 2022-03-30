Critical Review: Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) and GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and GreenLight Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $55.85 million 72.41 -$212.15 million ($2.23) -18.81 GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GreenLight Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and GreenLight Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.51%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than GreenLight Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and GreenLight Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -379.89% -30.25% -22.50% GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats GreenLight Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About GreenLight Biosciences (Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

