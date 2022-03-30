Critical Survey: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and IsoPlexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 17.00 -$181.22 million ($0.89) -11.27 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 8.49 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -138.85% -35.02% -11.62% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Biosciences of California and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 234.00%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.13%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

