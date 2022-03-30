Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Shares of CMI opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

