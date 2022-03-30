CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

CWV Chain (CWV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $11.45 million and $7,934.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.10 or 0.07126635 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,250.41 or 0.99829910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00046104 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.