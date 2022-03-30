CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

CYGIY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

