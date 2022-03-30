Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.