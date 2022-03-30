Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.95.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
