D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 1,272,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,908. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

