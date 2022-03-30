David Allen Weber Sells 8,026 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) CEO David Allen Weber sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $19,182.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Allen Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Otonomy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

