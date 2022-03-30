Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.46. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

NYSE:DECK opened at $289.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,207,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.