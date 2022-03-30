Deeper Network Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $103.78 million and $1.79 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.88 or 0.07167439 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.45 or 1.00270060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054521 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

