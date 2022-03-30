Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,232,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

