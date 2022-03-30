Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 854,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,431.0 days.

WILLF stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WILLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.50.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.