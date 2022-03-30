DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get DermTech alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $452.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94. DermTech has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.