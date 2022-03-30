Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.27) to GBX 702 ($9.20) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 540 ($7.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

