Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

