DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $220.92

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.92 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.74). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 132,412 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £551.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Alison Hutchinson purchased 18,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($53,086.09).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

