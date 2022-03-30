Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Diageo by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $206.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.69. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $164.13 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

