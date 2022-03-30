Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $333.89

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.89 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.84). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.14), with a volume of 24,596 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54. The firm has a market cap of £114.68 million and a PE ratio of -23.92.

In related news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi acquired 4,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £15,094.56 ($19,772.81).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

