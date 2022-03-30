DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54,794.00

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $385.96 or 0.00818187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $54,794.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00035800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00107081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

YFIII is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

