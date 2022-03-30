Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ DBGI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,140. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Brands Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

