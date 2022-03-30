DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Achieves $30,331.94

DMScript (DMST) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. DMScript has a total market cap of $30,331.94 and $15.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.21 or 0.07147155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,092.41 or 1.00016570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054842 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

