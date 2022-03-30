Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $3,352,511 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after buying an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

