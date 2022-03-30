Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Donegal Group stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.08. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

