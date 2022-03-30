Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 111,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,399. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $26,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

