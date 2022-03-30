Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in AdvanSix were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

