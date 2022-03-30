Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $784.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.