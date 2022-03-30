DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 6.5% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. 5,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,449,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

