DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 6.5% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. 5,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,449,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in DouYu International by 846.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in DouYu International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 274,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.