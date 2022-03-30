Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover has a 12-month low of $135.68 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

